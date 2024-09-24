Crude Oil Leak Causes Small Fire In SW Oklahoma City

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a crude oil leak caused a small fire in southwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning.

By: News 9

OCFD said the leak was near West 89th Street and South Richland Road at around 10:30 a.m.

They said the leak caused a small fire that OCFS was able to put out upon arrival.

It is unknown how much oil spilled.