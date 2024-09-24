Crude Oil Leak Causes Small Fire In SW Oklahoma City

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a crude oil leak caused a small fire in southwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, September 24th 2024, 12:42 pm

By: News 9


A crude oil leak caused a small fire in southwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning, according to Oklahoma City Fire Department.

OCFD said the leak was near West 89th Street and South Richland Road at around 10:30 a.m.

They said the leak caused a small fire that OCFS was able to put out upon arrival.

It is unknown how much oil spilled.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 24th, 2024

September 17th, 2024

September 14th, 2024

August 22nd, 2024

Top Headlines

September 25th, 2024

September 25th, 2024

September 25th, 2024

September 25th, 2024