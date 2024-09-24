Brett Favre Tells Congress He's Been Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease

Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Brett Favre said during testimony before Congress Tuesday that he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

By: CBS News

Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Brett Favre said during testimony before Congress Tuesday that he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Favre revealed the diagnosis before the House Ways and Means Committee in Washington. The Republican-led congressional committee is examining how states are falling short of using welfare to help families in need.

Favre said he has repaid more than $1 million in fees for speeches he never delivered and for radio spots that were paid for from the Mississippi welfare fund. Favre has denied wrongdoing and sued the state auditor and two sportscasters for defamation over the scandal.

Parkinson's disease is a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement, often causing tremors. In the United States, about 500,000 people are diagnosed with the disease, according to the National Institutes of Health. But given many people go undiagnosed, the actual number may be much higher.

While tremor is perhaps the most recognizable symptom of Parkinson's, the disease can also cause stiffness, slowed movement, stiffness, impaired balance, and speech changes.

Favre spent most of his career with the Green Bay Packers, winning a Super Bowl and three MVP awards. He finished his career with the Minnesota Vikings.