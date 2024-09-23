OHP: Man Dies Following Canadian County Crash

A man died on Sunday due to injuries sustained in a Canadian County crash on Sept. 18, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP stated that 51-year-old Patrick Cronk was transported to a local hospital after a crash on Interstate 40 in El Reno around 5:26 p.m.

Cronk later passed. OHP has not released the cause of the collision.
