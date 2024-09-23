Oklahoma Governor, Cherokee Nation At Impasse Over Car Tag Compact

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. are at a standstill over a car tag compact that expires at the end of the year. The impasse threatens to leave thousands of Cherokee citizens driving illegally.

The current tribal compact allows Cherokee citizens living outside the northeast Oklahoma reservation to obtain car tags from the tribe. However, Governor Stitt has argued that the Cherokee Nation is not sharing tag information with state law enforcement.

"Everyone is paying their tolls, but the Cherokees with a Cherokee tag don't right now," Stitt said. "Cherokees owe $8 million, just over the last year in unpaid fines."

Hoskin Jr. disputed Stitt's claims, saying he did not know where the governor got his math. "I'd love to see proof of that," he said.

If a new agreement is not reached by December 31, Cherokee citizens with car tags issued by the tribe will be driving illegally. Hoskin Jr. said the nation would continue issuing tags and titles in the 14-county Cherokee Nation reservation.

"Two citizens living in the reservation, they can drive anywhere they want in the state or in the country," he said. "Without incident, the only question is will the state of Oklahoma get to share in millions of dollars for roads and bridges, law enforcement, and public school?"

Stitt said he was working to protect Oklahoma and get the compact resolved before the end of the year.

The compact sets guidelines for tribal nations to share millions with the state of Oklahoma for public education, roads and bridges, and law enforcement.