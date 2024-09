News 9 and Air Comfort Solutions' Amazing Athlete for September 20, 2024, is Gray!

By: News 9

Gray has loved baseball since he was a toddler.

His nominators say he's dedicated to the game and his teammates.

His team won the World Series championship in Omaha this year.