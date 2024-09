On Wednesday, the News 9 team's eye was caught by Betty Lee Hart from Goldsby, Oklahoma who turned 100.

By: News 9

-

Betty Lee Hart from Goldsby, Oklahoma turned 100 in 2024. Betty was born on September 17, 1924, but because the doctor traveled by horse and buggy, her official birthday is Sept. 18. Betty has witnessed events from the Great Depression to COVID-19, and her secret to life is to “live like there is no tomorrow.”