The Bob Hurley RV Athlete of the Week for September 17 is Cruz Campbell!

By: News 9

Quarterback of the Tuttle Tigers, 'double C' threw for 266 yards and 4 touchdowns in one half against Noble. He didn't have to play the second.

His Tigers would win big 56-7.