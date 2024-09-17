May Ave. Reopens After Multiple-Car Accident In SW Oklahoma City

Emergency crews responded to a Tuesday morning accident in southwest Oklahoma City that caused a road closure.

Tuesday, September 17th 2024, 10:54 am

By: News 9


Emergency crews responded to a Tuesday morning accident in southwest Oklahoma City that caused a road closure.

May Avenue was blocked off near Southwest 104th Street as crews worked to clear the scene at around 10 a.m.

Police say that EMSA was on the scene, but no injuries have been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
