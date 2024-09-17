School Bus Involved In SW Oklahoma City Crash

There were no injuries after a crash involving a school bus in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities say.

No one was hurt after a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

The bus wrecked near Southwest 29th Street and South Mustang Road.

Five children were on the bus at the time of the crash, but it did not appear anyone, including the bus driver, was hurt as a result.

It is unknown what district the bus belongs to.



