The Porch Meets Young Elvis Before Dinner Theater

By: News 9

Young Elvis! Dinner Theater will be coming to Hidden Trails Country Club in Oklahoma City this September.

The performance features Trent Smith and his band of Nashville-grade musicians as they perform during the dinner.

Young Elvis! is a performance that attracts viewers from around the world. "We did a show up in Kansas and some people came from Norway, which I thought was crazy,” Smith said.

Tickets start at $55 per person, and the doors will open at 6:30 p.m. "If you're on a budget and you don't want to do dinner, you don't have to do that,” Smith said. "You can come and buy a ticket and just enjoy. You're still gonna get the full experience”

"We have a preshow as well that starts at 6:45 p.m. The doors open at six, and the preshow starts at 6:45 p.m.,” Smith said. "And I come on at seven.”

The show runs September 20, 21, 27, and 28.

CLICK HERE to buy tickets.