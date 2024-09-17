Minco Public Schools Cancels Class Tuesday Due To Threat

Monday, September 16th 2024, 9:50 pm
Minco Public Schools shared on social media Monday night that classes and activities are canceled for Tuesday after a bomb threat was made.
All school buildings in Minco Public Schools entered a lockdown on Monday following a threat made to the district, officials say.
According to MPS, a message was left on the district's answering machine indicating a threat to the district.
In a post on social media, Minco Superintendent Kevin Sims said they entered a "soft lockdown" as a result.
According to MPS, due to this additional threat, the bomb detection division of OHP and other law enforcement will be at the school.
September 16th, 2024
September 17th, 2024
September 17th, 2024
September 13th, 2024
September 17th, 2024
September 17th, 2024
September 17th, 2024
September 17th, 2024