Minco Public Schools Cancels Class Tuesday Due To Threat

Minco Public Schools shared on social media Monday night that classes and activities are canceled for Tuesday after a bomb threat was made.

By: News 9

All school buildings in Minco Public Schools entered a lockdown on Monday following a threat made to the district, officials say.

According to MPS, a message was left on the district's answering machine indicating a threat to the district.

In a post on social media, Minco Superintendent Kevin Sims said they entered a "soft lockdown" as a result.

According to MPS, due to this additional threat, the bomb detection division of OHP and other law enforcement will be at the school.