Police Respond To Overnight Shooting In SW OKC, No Victim Found

Sunday, September 15th 2024, 9:32 am
Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting call overnight near SW 29th and Newcastle Road, but never found a victim.
There were about 12 police cruisers at the scene around 1 a.m., where a victim called authorities saying they had been shot.
Officers at the scene told News 9 that no victim or suspect had been found.
