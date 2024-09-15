Police Respond To Overnight Shooting In SW OKC, No Victim Found

Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting call overnight near SW 29th and Newcastle Road, but never found a victim.

By: News 9

There were about 12 police cruisers at the scene around 1 a.m., where a victim called authorities saying they had been shot.

Officers at the scene told News 9 that no victim or suspect had been found.