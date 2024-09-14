50-Year-Old Man Killed In Oklahoma City Crash

Saturday, September 14th 2024, 12:20 pm
A 50-year-old Newcastle man was killed in a crash in Oklahoma City on Saturday, authorities say.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Clayton William Pueppke died at the scene near I-44 and Airport Road.
Troopers said the crash involved two vehicles just before 10 a.m.
The other driver was not injured, OHP reports.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
