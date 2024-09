Amazing Athlete: Ryker Lusk

News 9 and Air Comfort Solutions' Amazing Athlete for September 13, 2024, is baseball player Ryker Lusk

By: News 9

News 9 and Air Comfort Solutions' Amazing Athlete for September 13, 2024, is baseball player Ryker Lusk.

Ryker plays outfield and pitcher. He loves baseball and dreams of being an Oklahoma University head baseball coach one day. He's won several tournaments and hopes to go to the World Series next spring.