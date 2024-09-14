Neighbor Dispute Over Tree Leads To Shooting In NE Oklahoma City

Saturday, September 14th 2024, 10:15 am
A dispute between neighbors over a tree turned violent in NE Oklahoma City on Friday, police said.
Oklahoma City Police said a man was upset over a tree that was being cut down near Britton and Westminster.
Police said he grabbed a gun and shot the victim twice. The suspect was arrested and the victim is expected to recover, police say.
No names have been released.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
