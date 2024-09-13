Police Warning Public Of Explosives Disposal In SE Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police announced the department will be disposing of explosives Friday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

OCPD said beginning at 8 a.m., the department will begin the disposal of old explosives near Interstate 240 and Air Depot Boulevard.

OCPD said those in the area may hear the sounds of explosions, but that the situation is in control.