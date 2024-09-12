Teen Investigated After Father's Death In Oklahoma Arrested For Allegedly Killing Mother In Florida

A teenager from Oklahoma was arrested in Florida after the death of his mother, over a year after his father was shot to death in Lincoln County, police say.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Collin Griffith was arrested after he called 911 on Sunday to report his mother was bleeding from a knife wound to the neck.

Collin claimed his mother fell on the knife after they had a fight, but investigators said they do not believe that to be the case.

In February 2023, Collin was under investigation after his father was shot and killed in Lincoln County, Oklahoma.

The Lincoln County district attorney later dropped those charges, because they could not rule out self-defense.

However, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said he does not believe Collin was a victim in either of these cases.

"When you look at this, you see a kid, but when I look at him, I see a psychopath," Judd said.

Judd said he now hopes the OSBI will reopen its investigation into the death of Collin's father.

As of right now, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to prosecute Collin as an adult.