3 Arrested In Connection To Midwest City Homicide

Wednesday, September 11th 2024, 9:08 pm
Three arrests have been made in connection to a Midwest City homicide that happened Sunday, according to police.
Police say two juveniles and one adult were taken into custody Wednesday night.
Police say this investigation is still ongoing.
