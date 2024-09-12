3 Arrested In Connection To Midwest City Homicide

Three arrests have been made in connection to a Midwest City homicide that happened Sunday, according to police.

By: News 9

Three arrests have been made in connection to a Midwest City homicide that happened Sunday, according to police.

RELATED: Midwest City Teen Killed In Shooting, Neighbors Capture Possible Suspects On Camera

Police say two juveniles and one adult were taken into custody Wednesday night.

Police say this investigation is still ongoing.



