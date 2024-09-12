Kasey Alert Issued For 49-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Oklahoma City

A Kasey Alert is in effect for 49-year-old Kelly Ray Rushton, who authorities said was last seen on foot near South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

By: News 9

-

A Kasey Alert is in effect for a 49-year-old man last seen in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Kelly Ray Rushton was seen on foot near South Shields Boulevard on Sept. 10.

He is about 5-foot-5 inches tall, 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He may be wearing a tan or gray shirt, shorts and army green new balances shoes, authorities say.

OHP said he is schizophrenic and has a diminished mental capacity.

If you see him, call 911.

What is a Kasey Alert?

People are eligible for a Kasey Alert if they are between 18 and 59 years old, and law enforcement has determined this person is critically missing.

Critically missing means there is a reason to believe they could be in danger, either abducted or held against their will.

The law was named in honor of Kasey Russell, who went missing in 2016 from Tahlequah and was later found dead.

The Cherokee Marshal Service says alerts are crucial in the early stages of missing person cases.

“The first 48 hours is going to be the most valuable time that we have to find somebody; it creates a smaller area that we can search,” said Bronson McNeil, the lead investigator from the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service on the Trey Glass case.

Russell was a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.