No one was injured Tuesday evening after a wreck involving a semitruck on I-35 in Edmond, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

By: News 9

OHP said the crash happened around 10 p.m. along northbound Interstate 35 near 15th Street.

No injuries were reported, but the cause of the crash is not yet known.