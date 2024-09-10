Firefighters Respond To NW Oklahoma City Gas Line

Firefighters responded to a gas leak Tuesday morning near Northwest 23rd Street and North Eagle Lane, according to the fire department. Putnam City West High School, which is located nearby, is operating as normal.

Firefighters responded to a hit gas line Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, the fire department said.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said a boring machine struck a gas line near Northwest 23rd Street and North Eagle Lane, causing a gas leak.

Firefighters have requested assistance in directing traffic in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Putnam City West High School, which is located nearby, is operating as normal, and no students were evacuated.

The following message was sent to PCW Staff and Families:

A natural gas leak occurred near Putnam City West High School near NW 23rd and Overholser Dr. Students and staff are safe and operations are continuing. NW 23rd and Eagle Lane down to Overholser Dr is shut down by Police and Fire; however, students are able to leave as needed. A large presence of first responders are on scene. Traffic in and out of the area is expected, and you are asked to avoid this area until further notice. Additional information will be communicated to you as soon as it becomes available.

Oklahoma Natural Gas responded with a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying repairs were expected to be completed Tuesday night.

"This morning, a third-party contractor struck a natural gas line in the 8700 block of NW 23 Street. No injuries have occurred and service to customers has not been affected.

We expect repairs to be completed tonight.

As a reminder, if you have an emergency or smell natural gas, leave the area immediately and then call 911 and 800-458-4251."

This is a developing story.