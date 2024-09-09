1 Dead In Midwest City Shooting

One person is dead following a shooting in Midwest City according to police.

By: News 9

The shooting happened near Northeast 10th Street and Midwest Boulevard, according to police.

Police say they found a person at the scene who was shot in the chest.

According to police, the victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this time there is no information about the suspect, according to police.

Police are checking cameras and searching the area for more information.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.