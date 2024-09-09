Power Restored In Mustang Following CK Energy Outage

Monday, September 9th 2024, 6:32 am
Residents in Mustang are seeing their electricity is back on after a power outage lasted nearly 10 hours beginning Sunday afternoon.
CK Energy, the company who provides power to the area, said thousands of customers were affected.
The company said the outage was caused by problems at the Mustang substation.
September 9th, 2024
September 10th, 2024
September 9th, 2024
August 29th, 2024
September 10th, 2024
September 10th, 2024
September 10th, 2024
September 10th, 2024