Man, Woman Killed In Bryan County Crash

Sunday, September 8th 2024, 10:15 am
A man and woman were killed in a Bryan County crash on Saturday, authorities say.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened in Mead around 3:30 a.m. on Streetman Road.
Authorities said Casey McCullough, 35 and Kerrissa Stopp, 38, were declared dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. OHP said neither were wearing a seatbelt and the airbags did not deploy.
September 8th, 2024
September 10th, 2024
September 10th, 2024
September 10th, 2024
September 10th, 2024
September 10th, 2024
September 10th, 2024