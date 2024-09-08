Man, Woman Killed In Bryan County Crash

A man and woman were killed in a Bryan County crash on Saturday, authorities say.

Sunday, September 8th 2024, 10:15 am

By: News 9


BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. -

A man and woman were killed in a Bryan County crash on Saturday, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened in Mead around 3:30 a.m. on Streetman Road.

Authorities said Casey McCullough, 35 and Kerrissa Stopp, 38, were declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. OHP said neither were wearing a seatbelt and the airbags did not deploy.

