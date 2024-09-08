Fire Crews Investigating NW Oklahoma City House Fire

Sunday, September 8th 2024, 8:23 am
A house fire in NW Oklahoma City Saturday is under investigation.
Oklahoma City Fire said crews arrived in the afternoon to smoke coming from the home near Council and Hefner Road.
Firefighters said they believe the fire started in the kitchen, saying it caused about $75,000 in damages.
Authorities said no one was injured.
