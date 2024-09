A man is hospitalized following an overnight hit-and-run in SE Oklahoma City, police say.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said it happened near High and SE 44th around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers at the scene said the man was awake when transported to the hospital.

No information on a suspect has been released.