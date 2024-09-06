1 Injured, 1 Detained After Norman Shooting

One person was shot in Norman Friday afternoon, and police say a suspect has been detained.

By: News 9

-

One person was shot several times in Norman Friday afternoon, and police say a suspect has been detained.

The scene is near Twisted Oak Drive and Oakhurst Avenue. Police ask for people to continue to avoid the area. There is still a very large police presence in this neighborhood, including armored vehicles.

The suspect reportedly shot multiple times in a duplex according to police. Police also say that several people called 911 around 12:40 p.m.

Police say that a nearby school, Ronald Reagan Elementary is 'releasing children individually' with a 'secured perimeter'.

Norman Public Schools released this statement:

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Norman Police Department secured a perimeter around Reagan while they respond to an issue in the area near the school. Students and staff are safe inside the building. We’ll update you with more information soon.

For more details about our commitment to safety, visit https://www.normanpublicschools.org/page/student-safety. We define a secure perimeter as "This is due to a possible threat OUTSIDE the school, which generally means there is police activity in the area or a nearby neighborhood. Students who are outside are brought inside as a precaution, and all doors are secured. During a secure perimeter, students remain inside and instruction continues."

Police shared on social media that there is no longer an active threat but asked individuals in the area to remain aware and report suspicious activity to 405-321-1444.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.