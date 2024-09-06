Welfare Check In Norman Turns Into Death Investigation

A welfare check in Norman turned into a death investigation Thursday.

Many questions remain, but the incident led to the medical examiner being called to the scene.

In the middle of a neighborhood, police blocked off a street near the 1000 block of West Brooks Avenue to respond to a welfare check, later the medical examiner was called to recover bodies.

“I heard the sirens racing down the street and then more commotion and went down to the tape, over to the crime scene, and spoke with the officers there,” said Paul Barnes, who lives a few houses down from the crime scene.

Barnes says he passes the scene on his daily walk.

“They did ask me about the time and whether or not the cars were parked in front of the house down the street,” Barnes said, explaining he told officers he goes on a daily morning walk through the neighborhood.

Norman police have not said how many people the medical examiner recovered at the scene.

A department official said the investigation into what happened is still in its early stages.