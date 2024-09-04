Man Accused Of Hitting, Severely Injuring Edmond Officer In 2022 To Plea In Court Wednesday

The man accused of hitting and nearly killing an Edmond motorcycle officer during a police chase is expected to enter a plea in court on Wednesday.

Wednesday, September 4th 2024, 10:47 am

By: News 9


The man accused of hitting and nearly killing an Edmond motorcycle officer during a police chase is expected to enter a plea in court on Wednesday.

Sergeant Joe Wells was critically injured after he was thrown from his motorcycle during a chase through Edmond and Oklahoma City in 2022.

Wells survived the crash and after weeks in the hospital was released to continue his recovery at home.

Court documents say the suspect, Garrett Trammell was drunk when he crashed into Sergeant Wells.

Trammell's hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Related Stories:

  1. Bond Denied For Man Accused Of Crashing Into Edmond Officer
  2. Edmond Police Motorcycle Officer Taken To Hospital In Critical Condition Following Crash
  3. Law Enforcement Identifies Suspect, Officer In OKC Crash
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 4th, 2024

September 6th, 2024

September 5th, 2024

September 5th, 2024

Top Headlines

September 6th, 2024

September 6th, 2024

September 6th, 2024

September 6th, 2024