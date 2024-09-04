Man Accused Of Hitting, Severely Injuring Edmond Officer In 2022 To Plea In Court Wednesday

The man accused of hitting and nearly killing an Edmond motorcycle officer during a police chase is expected to enter a plea in court on Wednesday.

By: News 9

The man accused of hitting and nearly killing an Edmond motorcycle officer during a police chase is expected to enter a plea in court on Wednesday.

Sergeant Joe Wells was critically injured after he was thrown from his motorcycle during a chase through Edmond and Oklahoma City in 2022.

Wells survived the crash and after weeks in the hospital was released to continue his recovery at home.

Court documents say the suspect, Garrett Trammell was drunk when he crashed into Sergeant Wells.

Trammell's hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

