1 Shot By Police After Edmond House Fire

By: News 9

One person was shot by police after firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in Edmond, police say.

The Edmond Fire Department said it was responding to calls reporting a house fire in a neighborhood near East 15th Street and South Bryant Avenue.

While firefighters were on the scene of the fire Edmond Police responded to a call from someone who reported they had been injured when another person swung a knife at them.

After arriving on scene, Edmond Police said they found the subject with the knife in the driveway of the home on fire. After confronting the man, Edmond Police said officers fired shots at the man.

"When our officers arrived, they encountered the individual in his driveway, and that’s when shots were fired," Edmond Police officer Emily Ward said. "One adult male was hit."

Ward said the subject was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police and fire crews are still investigating what started the fire, but firefighters said the home sustained heavy damage due to flames reaching all the way into the attic.

The identity of the man who was shot has not been released at this time.