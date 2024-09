Police Investigate NW Oklahoma City Shooting

An investigation is underway following a shooting Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City, according to police.

By: News 9

-

An investigation is underway following a shooting Tuesday morning in northwestern Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene of a shooting at around 1:30 a.m. near Northwest 12th Street and North Rockwell Avenue.

The exact details of the shooting are not yet known.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updated.