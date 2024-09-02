'All This Domestic Violence, It's Not Right:' Family Honors Slain Putnam City Alumni

Family and friends of 28-year-old LaShabra Plunkett held a balloon release celebrating her life at Putnam City High School on Sunday.

Family and friends of 28-year-old LaShabra Plunkett held a balloon release celebrating her life at Putnam City High School on Sunday.

According to Little Rock Police, she died from laceration wounds on Aug. 24 in Arkansas. Her boyfriend, Keith Moore, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Arkansas court records reveal Moore was previously convicted of first degree murder in 2009.

“She was the sweetest thing,” her mother, Shysheka Plunkett, said. “She wouldn't hurt nobody. She always tried to help everybody.”

A community of loved ones reflected on what made LaShabra so special, including her athletic feats while at Putnam City and her love of animals.

Those who knew her best-recalled conversations with her three weeks ago when she last came to visit family in Oklahoma.

“I didn't want her to go home, but she left again because she wanted to help,” Shysheka said. “She thought she could help him. He was too sick. It was way beyond control.”

Her family said it plans to process its grief by helping others.

“You got to you got to speak up.,” her mother added. “You have to talk. You got to tell somebody. You got to know the warning signs. Don't let nobody scare you into making you think that you can't talk to nobody, that you can't get help. Help is out there. Nobody deserves this. Nobody. I don't wish this upon nobody.”

Anyone needing help can call Oklahoma's domestic violence safe line at 1-800-522-7233.