49ers' Ricky Pearsall Shot, In Serious But Stable Condition After Robbery Attempt In San Francisco

By: CBS News

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, 23, was shot during an attempted robbery in the neighborhood of Union Square, San Francisco mayor London Breed announced Saturday. The 49ers released a statement saying Pearsall sustained a bullet wound to his chest, and is in serious but stable condition.

The findings of a preliminary investigation indicate one man attempted to rob Pearsall. During this attempted robbery, a physical altercation ensued where both parties were injured. The suspect is in custody, and both men were transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Police told Fox40 that Pearsall was shot as the suspect attempted to steal his Rolex watch. The 49ers wideout was en route to a signing event at the time. There was a struggle for the gun, and both Pearsall and the suspect were shot.

The former Florida Gators pass catcher was selected with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft this offseason. He caught 65 passes for 965 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Gators.

Pearsall recently returned to 49ers practice after missing the past three weeks due to a subluxation of his left shoulder, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. ﻿