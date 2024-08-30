Westbound I-40 Blocked By Canadian Co. Semitruck Wreck

Friday, August 30th 2024, 9:26 am
A wreck involving a semitruck is disrupting traffic on Interstate 40 in Canadian County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP said the westbound lanes of I-40 just west of Geary have been blocked due to a jackknifed semitruck along the interstate.
The cause of the wreck is not known at this time.
Drivers should seek an alternate route.
