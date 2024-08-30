Westbound I-40 Blocked By Canadian Co. Semitruck Wreck

A jackknifed semitruck on I-40 is disrupting traffic Friday morning near Geary in Canadian County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

GEARY, Okla. -

A wreck involving a semitruck is disrupting traffic on Interstate 40 in Canadian County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP said the westbound lanes of I-40 just west of Geary have been blocked due to a jackknifed semitruck along the interstate.

The cause of the wreck is not known at this time.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.

 
