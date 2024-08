An investigation is underway after a man's body was located under a bridge in Enid, police say.

By: News 9

-

An investigation is underway after a man's body was located under a bridge in Enid, police say.

Enid Police said the department received a call on Thursday reporting a body near a bridge in the city.

EPD said the medical examiner was called to the scene, but they are not releasing how the man died at this time.