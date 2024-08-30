Endangered Missing Advisory Issued For 4-Year-Old Last Seen In Altus

Authorities are searching for a missing 4-year-old boy last seen in Altus.

Thursday, August 29th 2024, 9:02 pm

By: News 9


Authorities are searching for a missing 4-year-old boy last seen in Altus.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for 4-year-old Clayton Duley on behalf of the Altus Police Department.

OHP says Clayton was last seen with Jamey Dawn Duley. They believe Clayton is injured and endangered.

Police are looking for a 2005 GMC with an Oklahoma tag CKN 666.

OHP says anyone with information should call 911.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 29th, 2024

August 22nd, 2024

August 16th, 2024

August 11th, 2024

Top Headlines

August 30th, 2024

August 30th, 2024

August 30th, 2024

August 30th, 2024