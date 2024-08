A man is in critical condition after being hit by a bus while on his bike in southwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Police said this incident happened near Southwest 26th Street and South Robinson Avenue.

Police say the man hit was on a motorized bike.

No other details are known at this time.

