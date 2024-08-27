OKC Woman Arrested, Accused Of Murder After Allegedly Hitting, Killing Person With Car

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle in northeast Oklahoma City Monday night. One woman was arrested in connection to the murder.

-

"It was unexplainable like wow this actually happened here," Jonathan Wagoner, who lives in a sobriety house nearby, said. "After our AA meeting, we came outside and saw police cars down the block, and they had this all taped off."

Wagoner says that people in the neighborhood use the vacant lot next to the building to park their cars.

But Monday evening, police found a body inside one of them.

Police say that the car belonged to 32-year-old Jessica Yeahquo, who allegedly killed the person inside. "Investigators arrived there and learned that the deceased person was involved in some kind of domestic disturbance several hours before," SSgt. Dillon Quirk with OCPD said.

That disturbance happened on the southbound Interstate 35 service road near Southeast 29th Street.

OCPD says the victim and the suspect knew each other, but they don't know the extent of the relationship or what led up to the incident. "At some point during that disturbance the suspect struck the victim with a vehicle," Quirk said.

Investigators believe the victim then got back into the car.

Police say that instead of driving to a nearby hospital, Yeahquo drove to the abandoned building where the victim died still inside the car.

Yeahquo has been arrested and booked into the county jail on a murder complaint.

Oklahoma City Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.