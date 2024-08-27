Northbound I-35 Opened After Wreck Near Ardmore

The outside lane of northbound Interstate 35 was closed Tuesday morning after a wreck near Ardmore, but has since opened, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

According to OHP, troopers said a driver was unknowingly raising the trailer attached to his vehicle while traveling north on I-35.

OHP said after the trailer began to rise up, it collided with a sign over the roadway.

Crews are on scene working to clear the roadway as traffic has begun to back up due to the narrowed lanes.

OHP said there were no injuries.