Missing 30-Year-Old Norman Woman And 2-Month-Old Son Located

A missing woman from Norman and her child who were last seen monday evening have been located, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Tuesday, August 27th 2024, 8:58 am

By: News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

A missing woman from Norman and her child who disappeared Monday night have been found, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, 30-year-old Molly Elizabeth Kaase was last seen travelling on foot in Norman at around 7 p.m.. on Monday with her 2-month-old son.

At around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, OHP said Kaase and her son were both located safely.
