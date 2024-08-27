Polls Open For Election Day Across Oklahoma; Oklahoma City Hotel Tax, School Bonds On The Ballot

Tuesday, August 27th 2024, 6:55 am
Tuesday is Election Day across Oklahoma, and voters in 53 counties across the state will head to the polls to cast ballots in a special election.
A few keys issues on the ballot include a hotel tax increase in Oklahoma City, a Guthrie school bond proposition and another school bond proposition in Blanchard.
In Guthrie, residents are voting on a $45 million school bond proposition meant to address overcrowding at Guthrie Public Schools.
According to Blanchard Public Schools, the $66 million school safety proposition on the ballot will, if passed, add additional classrooms and new resources for technological and extracurricular needs, as well as a new security system at Blanchard High School.
Several other school districts across the state also have bond proposals on the ballot, including in Purcell and Lindsay.
Voters can check out their sample ballot on the state election board website.
