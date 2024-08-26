OBN: 2nd Suspect Arrested In Connection To Human Trafficking Investigation

A second person was arrested in connection to a human trafficking investigation, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

By: News 9

Authorities confirmed that Antwon Jackson was arrested on Monday morning at an Oklahoma City courthouse, during a hearing involving custody of his children.

OBN confirmed that the investigation began on July 29, after Warr Acres Police responded to an apartment and discovered a child who 'was possibly a victim of human trafficking'.

OBN says that Jackson allegedly conspired with the mother of his children, Sarah Larayna Holland to traffic a child. Authorities say that Holland and Jackson would 'arrange ads on commercial sex websites' to 'set up dates' with the child.

Officials also said that Holland and Jackson had arranged location and dates with those who responded to the ads, and 'coached' the child on how to 'conduct' themselves on these 'dates'.

Holland was arrested on August 1, according to OBN.

OBN stated that Jackson and Holland both face several charges, including human trafficking of a minor and use of a computer to violate state statute.