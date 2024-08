A portion of South Eastern Avenue in Moore has been reopened after closing due to downed power lines reported in the area, according to police.

By: News 9

-

A portion of South Eastern Avenue in Moore has been reopened after closing due to downed power lines reported in the area, according to police.

The Moore Police Department said South Eastern Avenue near South Broadway Avenue was closed while OG&E crews worked to repair the lines.

This is a developing story.