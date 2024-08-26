Over 1,000 Pounds Of Marijuana, Thousands Of Plants Seized From Illegal Grow Operation In Okmulgee County

Over a thousand pounds of marijuana, 3,000 plants, multiple firearms and $25,000 in cash were seized from an illegal grow operation this month in Okmulgee County, according to Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

By: News On 6, News 9

Over a thousand pounds of marijuana and thousands of plants were confiscated in a raid on an illegal grow operation earlier this month in Okmulgee County, according to Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, several law enforcement agencies entered an illegal grow operation on Tuesday, Aug. 20, and seized 1,244 pounds of illegal marijuana, more than 3,000 marijuana plants, three firearms and $25,000 in cash.

According to Drummond, the Attorney General's Organized Crime Task Force collaborated with the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma National Guard Civil Support Team and the Department of Homeland Security.

Drummond said the operation demonstrates how the Organized Crime Task Force is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to drive out those who are behind illegal grow operations across Oklahoma.

“We are continuing to send the message to drug cartels and crime syndicates that they need to get out of our state,” Drummond said. “We will continue to crack down on illegal grow facilities until they have all been shut down.”

Anyone with information on possible illegal marijuana grow activity can report it to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s tip line here.