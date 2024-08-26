Health Matters With TSET: Vaping & Smoking

In today's Health Matters with TSET, News 9 Health Coach Dottie Small explores the evolution, ongoing appeal, and the risks parents need to know about vaping and smoking.

By: News 9

Despite widespread awareness of the health risks, smoking and vaping among young people remain persistent problems.

In today's Health Matters with TSET, News 9 Health Coach Dottie Small explores its evolution, ongoing appeal, and the risks parents need to know now.

Dr. Ryan Brown, a leading expert in adolescent health, discussed the historical context and current trends in tobacco use among youth.

He said marketing for cigarettes can be traced back to the mid-20th century, with campaigns like the Marlboro Man that appealed to the public, but the landscape of nicotine products has evolved greatly since then.

“Ever since tobacco has been around, it's been an issue with kids. I mean, tobacco has been around forever,” Brown said. “It wasn't until probably in the early 2000s that we start seeing the vaping technology come into play that we see nowadays.”

Brown noted that nicotine, a key component in both cigarettes and vapes, is a potent stimulant that can affect the development of the brain.

“When we look at science, it really affects their brain metabolism. I mean, kids' brains really aren't fully matured until they're 24 or 25,” Brown said.

Despite claims that vaping is a healthier alternative to smoking, Brown dismissed them, saying that vapes may contain fewer carcinogens than traditional cigarettes, but they still deliver nicotine.

“That's an addictive drug, not only for adults but for kids. So we're talking about mood issues, we're talking about mental health issues. We're talking about cancer that can affect them just with the with a small amount of liquid that they get.” Brown said.

Brown also mentioned the challenges faced by schools and parents in detecting and managing vaping among students, as the devices can be disguised as everyday items.

He encourages anyone struggling with nicotine addiction to seek medical help rather than transitioning from smoking to vaping.

To learn more about the dangers of vaping and how to get help, visit https://talkabouttobacco.com.