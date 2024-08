Langston University will hold a memorial service for beloved football coach Darryl Mason.

By: News 9

Mason passed away after a medical emergency during practice.

The service will be Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at WE Anderson Stadium. Gates will open at 8 p.m.

Mason's family says he will be laid to rest in Little Rock later this month.