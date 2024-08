Police are looking for the suspect accused of a stabbing in NW Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon near NW 30th St. and North Barnes Avenue.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said officers are searching for a suspect accused of a stabbing Saturday afternoon.

Police said it happened near NW 30th St. and North Barnes Avenue.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. Officers are searching for the suspect.

News 9 has a crew at the scene gathering information. Stay tuned for updates.