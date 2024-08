OSU quarterback Alan Bowman has been nominated for the 2024 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy. He joined News 9 Saturday morning to talk about the prestigious award and the importance of mental health.

By: News 9

OSU quarterback Alan Bowman spent time this offseason speaking about the importance of mental health.

He joined News 9 Saturday morning to talk about his work and his nomination for the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy for 2024.

