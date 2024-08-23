Man Arrested In Connection To Norman Kidnapping & Robbery

A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a kidnapping, burglary, and robbery that took place on Tuesday in the 200 block of E. Dale Avenue, according to the Norman Police Department.

By: News 9

Police stated that the victim had previously hired Daniel Freeman, 58, to complete several projects at her residence. Police say he forced entry into the 75-year-old woman's home on Tuesday.

Once inside, Freeman allegedly bound the victim's hands and feet and tied her to a chair, according to Norman Police. Authorities reported that Freeman then used the victim’s vehicle without her permission in an attempt to withdraw funds from her bank account. When this attempt failed, Freeman untied the victim and forced her to accompany him to the bank, where he compelled her, under duress, to withdraw funds, police said.

Norman Police confirmed that Freeman was arrested on August 22 by officers from the department's Special Investigations Section without incident. Police reported that he has been booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on complaints of kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and robbery.

The incident remains under investigation, according to Norman Police.