Former Pott County Deputy Accused Of Fabricating 2021 Pursuit, Officer-Involved Shooting

A Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office deputy resigned after he was caught in a web of lies.

The former deputy was recently arrested and is accused of faking a pursuit and an officer-involved shooting with an armed suspect. Pottawatomie County prosecutors charged Taylor Smith, 30, with one misdemeanor count of falsely reporting a crime.

Bob Mills Sky News 9 flew over the scene in September 2021. Sheriff Mike Booth with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office remembered the day well.

“It was a very hot day and they was in the woods for a while,” Booth.

Deputies and several other agencies searched for a suspect then Deputy Smith alleged fired at him.

“He returned fire, called it in,” said Booth. “All we can hear is what’s going on, on the radio.”

According to court documents, Smith claimed in the moments before the shooting he was involved in a pursuit with three suspects in a red car. Smith could be seen driving with knees and watching his phone to check the locations of other deputies. Smith then claimed a suspect jumped out of the car with a long gun and started a foot pursuit. The closest deputy in the area caught up with Smith and said he never saw a red car.

Deputy:

“Did you say he had a long gun?”

Smith:

“Yeah, he had a long gun.”

Booth called off the search and called in the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Agents never found trails indicating a pursuit or a foot chase. In addition, authorities said Smith's body camera never showed a red car, a suspect with a long gun, or shots fired from a suspect.

“They didn’t find anything at all,” said Booth.

Booth said when Smith was confronted with the evidence, he became angry and resigned. Smith left shortly after the investigation started.

Investigators also checked with citizens in that area and home security cameras. The Sheriff said the video never showed a red car, only Smith's work truck.

There is no indication why Smith made up the crimes.